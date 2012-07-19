FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India Reliance June crude imports up 35 pct y/y-trade
#Asia
July 19, 2012 / 7:42 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-India Reliance June crude imports up 35 pct y/y-trade

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest
refining complex, boosted oil imports 35 percent over a year ago in June, tanker discharge data
made available to Reuters showed, as the private refiner cut imports last year due to
maintenance shutdowns of some units. 
    During June, Reliance shipped in oil from Colombia after a gap of seven months and did not
buy crude from Iraq for the second straight month, the data showed.
    Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and swings purchases to maximise revenue,
bought about nine percent more oil in January-June from a year ago. It bought about 30 percent
of its oil needs from Latin America, with Venezuela emerging as top supplier followed by Saudi
Arabia.  
    The Neutral Zone, whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, was the third biggest
oil supplier in the first six months of this year.  
  ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^  
  India Reliance May crude imports jump 23 pct y/y-trade   
  Graphic on Reliance's crude imports since 2007 to Jan-June 2012  
    link.reuters.com/hyc59s
  Top crude oil suppliers for Reliance and Essar:  
    link.reuters.com/kyc59s
 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^  
   Reliance's imports from outside the Middle East included: Roncador, Albacora, Marlim and
Jubarte from Brazil; Merey from Venezuela; Pazflor and Kuito from Angola; Djeno from Congo,
Mandji from Gabon; and Castilla from Colombia.
    Following are the details of Reliance's crude imports in January-June 2012 versus a year
ago, according to tanker discharge data available to Reuters. Volumes are in 1,000 barrels per
day (bpd):
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Region/       June     May    June    %chg      %chg    Jan-June    Jan-June      %chg
 Country       2012    2012    2011   mth/mth    yr/yr     2012        2011       yr/yr
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 LATAM 
 Brazil       136.8    65.2    63.9     110.0    114.1     94.1        56.4       66.9
 Colombia      35.8     0.0     0.0       --       --       5.9        16.4      -63.9
 Ecuador        0.0     0.0     0.0       --       --       0.0        10.6     -100.0
 Mexico         0.0    96.1     0.0    -100.0      --      58.1        41.3       40.7
 Venezuela    275.0   267.1   139.6       3.0     97.1    230.3       172.0       33.9
 TOTAL        447.7   428.4   203.4       4.5    120.0    388.3       296.6       30.9
 
 ASIA 
 Malaysia       0.0     0.0     0.0       --       --       1.4         0.0        --
 Australia      0.0     0.0    20.1       --    -100.0      6.4        13.8      -53.3
 TOTAL          0.0     0.0    20.1       --    -100.0      7.8        13.8      -43.2
 
 MEAST
 Neutral Zone 179.9   112.0   140.8      60.7     27.8    149.7       116.5       28.5
 Oman           0.0     0.0     0.0       --       --       9.8       151.9      -93.5
 Iraq           0.0     0.0     0.0       --       --      63.9        96.7      -33.9
 Qatar        158.1   157.2   150.3       0.6      5.2    115.7        79.9       44.8
 Kuwait         0.0     0.0     0.0       --       --       0.0         5.8     -100.0
 S Arabia     180.1   190.6   159.1      -5.5     13.2    192.6       176.0        9.5
 UAE           50.1    60.0   115.6     -16.5    -56.7     84.3        72.5       16.3
 Dubai          0.0     0.0     0.0       --       --      17.3         5.3      228.8
 Yemen          0.0     0.0     0.0       --       --      21.2        11.3       88.3
 TOTAL        568.2   519.7   565.7       9.3      0.4    654.5       715.7       -8.5
 
 EUROPE 
 Albania        0.0     0.0     0.0       --       --       1.6         0.0        --
 TOTAL          0.0     0.0     0.0       --       --       1.6         0.0        --
 
 C.I.S 
 Russia         0.0    34.4     0.0    -100.0      --       5.9         0.0        --
 TOTAL          0.0    34.4     0.0    -100.0      --       5.9         0.0        --
 
 AFRICA 
 Nigeria        0.0     0.0     0.0       --       --       0.0         5.5    -100.0
 Angola       167.2   122.7   133.8      36.3     25.0     86.7        74.4      16.5
 Cameroon       0.0     0.0     0.0       --       --       6.7         3.4     101.1
 Congo         31.3    40.8     0.0     -23.2      --      17.3         3.0     484.1
 Chad           0.0    30.3     0.0    -100.0      --       5.2         0.0       --
 Egypt         36.2     0.0    55.9       --     -35.1     29.9        40.2     -25.4
 Gabon         23.2    70.0     0.0     -66.9      --      23.3         0.0       --
 Sudan          0.0     0.0     0.0       --       --       3.4         0.0       --
 Eq Guinea     50.5    75.8     0.0     -33.4      --      34.2         5.3     540.0
 TOTAL        308.4   339.6   189.6      -9.2     62.7    206.7       131.8      56.9
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 TOTAL ALL   1324.3  1322.1   978.9       0.2     35.3   1264.9      1157.9       9.2
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of
days.
 

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
