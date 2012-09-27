TABLE-India's Reliance's Aug oil imports up 1.7 pct yr/yr - trade

Sept 27 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, shipped in 1.7 percent more oil in August from a year earlier, tanker discharge data made available to Reuters showed, after a nearly 8 percent decline in imports last month. During August, Reliance bought crude from Iraq after a gap of three months and skipped purchases from Mexico for a third straight month, the data showed. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and swings purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 22 percent more oil in January-August from a year earlier. It bought about 32 percent of its oil needs from Latin America, with Venezuela emerging as the top supplier followed by Saudi Arabia. Venezuela has just signed a new 15-year oil supply contract with Reliance which will raise supplies from the current 270,000 barrels per day (bpd) to between 300,000 bpd and 400,000 bpd. The Neutral Zone, whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, was the third-biggest oil supplier in the first eight months of this year. Reliance's imports from outside the Middle East included: Jubarte and Albacora from Brazil; Merey and Leona from Venezuela; Pazflor from Angola; Ratawi and Eocene from the Neutral Zone. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in January-August 2012 versus a year ago, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 barrels per day (bpd): ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ Aug July Aug %chg %chg Jan-Aug Jan-Aug %chg Country 2012 2012 2012 mth/mth yr/yr 2012 2011 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ LATAM Brazil 66.2 63.3 129.7 4.5 -49.0 86.7 67.1 29.2 Colombia 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 4.4 12.2 -63.9 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 70.8 -- -100.0 0.0 7.9 -100.0 Mexico 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 43.3 39.5 9.6 Venezuela 303.7 400.5 137.1 -24.2 121.5 261.2 175.4 48.9 TOTAL 369.8 463.8 337.6 -20.3 9.6 395.6 268.1 47.6 Asia Malaysia 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 1.0 0.0 -- Australia 19.5 0.0 0.0 -- -- 7.3 10.3 -29.1 TOTAL 19.5 0.0 0.0 -- -- 8.3 10.3 -19.0 MEast Neutral Zone 63.7 173.8 82.5 -63.4 -22.8 141.8 106.3 33.4 Oman 0.0 0.0 48.1 -- -100.0 7.3 123.4 -94.1 Iraq 190.6 0.0 124.6 -- 53.0 71.9 112.2 -35.9 Qatar 89.4 118.5 186.7 -24.6 -52.1 112.7 95.0 18.7 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 0.0 4.3 -100.0 S Arabia 319.9 112.0 240.8 185.6 32.8 198.6 183.2 8.4 UAE 74.2 90.9 34.2 -18.4 117.1 83.8 73.1 14.7 Dubai 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 12.9 6.0 116.0 Yemen 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 15.8 8.4 88.5 TOTAL 737.7 495.2 717.0 49.0 2.9 644.9 620.3 4.0 Europe Albania 0.0 4.8 0.0 -100.0 -- 1.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 4.8 0.0 -100.0 -- 1.8 0.0 -- C.I.S. Russia 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 4.4 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 4.4 0.0 -- Africa Nigeria 0.0 32.3 0.0 -100.0 -- 4.1 4.1 0.0 Angola 90.8 0.0 124.2 -- -26.9 76.2 87.4 -12.8 Cameron 0.0 20.0 0.0 -100.0 -- 7.6 5.1 48.0 Congo 0.0 30.3 0.0 -100.0 -- 16.7 2.2 659.8 Chad 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 3.8 0.0 -- Egypt 17.5 35.1 35.9 -50.2 -51.3 29.0 43.6 -33.4 Gabon 0.0 37.4 0.0 -100.0 -- 22.1 0.0 -- Sudan 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 2.6 0.0 -- Eq Guinea 0.0 51.6 0.0 -100.0 -- 32.1 4.0 705.5 Algeria 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 0.0 0.0 -- Libya 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 108.3 206.6 160.1 -47.6 -32.4 194.2 125.9 54.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 1235.4 1170.5 1214.71 5.5 1.7 1249.1 1024.6 21.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of day. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)