FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India's Reliance's Aug oil imports up 1.7 pct yr/yr - trade
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 27, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-India's Reliance's Aug oil imports up 1.7 pct yr/yr - trade

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest
refining complex, shipped in 1.7 percent more oil in August from a year earlier, tanker
discharge data made available to Reuters showed, after a nearly 8 percent decline in imports
last month.
    During August, Reliance bought crude from Iraq after a gap of three months and skipped
purchases from Mexico for a third straight month, the data showed.
    Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and swings purchases to maximise revenue,
bought about 22 percent more oil in January-August from a year earlier. It bought about 32
percent of its oil needs from Latin America, with Venezuela emerging as the top supplier
followed by Saudi Arabia.
    Venezuela has just signed a new 15-year oil supply contract with Reliance which will raise
supplies from the current 270,000 barrels per day (bpd) to between 300,000 bpd and 400,000 bpd.
 
    The Neutral Zone, whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, was the third-biggest
oil supplier in the first eight months of this year. 
     
   Reliance's imports from outside the Middle East included: Jubarte and Albacora from Brazil;
Merey and Leona from Venezuela; Pazflor from Angola; Ratawi and Eocene from the Neutral Zone.
    Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in January-August 2012
versus a year ago, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 barrels per day (bpd):
 
 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Region/         Aug       July        Aug    %chg     %chg      Jan-Aug    Jan-Aug   %chg
 Country        2012       2012       2012 mth/mth  yr/yr        2012       2011    yr/yr
 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 LATAM
 Brazil         66.2       63.3     129.7      4.5     -49.0       86.7       67.1     29.2
 Colombia        0.0        0.0       0.0       --        --        4.4       12.2    -63.9
 Ecuador         0.0        0.0      70.8       --    -100.0        0.0        7.9   -100.0
 Mexico         0.0         0.0       0.0       --        --       43.3       39.5      9.6
 Venezuela     303.7      400.5     137.1    -24.2     121.5      261.2      175.4     48.9
 TOTAL         369.8      463.8     337.6    -20.3       9.6      395.6      268.1     47.6
 
 Asia
 Malaysia        0.0        0.0       0.0       --        --        1.0        0.0       --
 Australia      19.5        0.0       0.0       --        --        7.3       10.3    -29.1
 TOTAL          19.5        0.0       0.0       --        --        8.3       10.3    -19.0
 
 MEast
 Neutral Zone   63.7      173.8      82.5    -63.4     -22.8      141.8      106.3     33.4
 Oman            0.0        0.0      48.1       --    -100.0        7.3      123.4    -94.1
 Iraq          190.6        0.0     124.6       --      53.0       71.9      112.2    -35.9
 Qatar          89.4      118.5     186.7    -24.6     -52.1      112.7       95.0     18.7
 Kuwait          0.0        0.0       0.0       --        --        0.0        4.3   -100.0
 S Arabia      319.9      112.0     240.8    185.6      32.8      198.6      183.2      8.4
 UAE            74.2       90.9      34.2    -18.4     117.1       83.8       73.1     14.7
 Dubai           0.0        0.0       0.0       --        --       12.9        6.0    116.0
 Yemen           0.0        0.0       0.0       --        --       15.8        8.4     88.5
 TOTAL         737.7      495.2     717.0     49.0       2.9      644.9      620.3      4.0
 
 Europe
 Albania         0.0        4.8       0.0   -100.0        --        1.8        0.0       --
 TOTAL           0.0        4.8       0.0   -100.0        --        1.8        0.0       --
 
 C.I.S.
 Russia          0.0       0.0        0.0       --        --        4.4        0.0       --
 TOTAL           0.0       0.0        0.0       --        --        4.4        0.0       --
 
 Africa
 Nigeria         0.0      32.3        0.0   -100.0        --        4.1        4.1      0.0
 Angola         90.8       0.0      124.2       --     -26.9       76.2       87.4    -12.8
 Cameron         0.0      20.0        0.0   -100.0        --        7.6        5.1     48.0
 Congo           0.0      30.3        0.0   -100.0        --       16.7        2.2    659.8
 Chad            0.0       0.0        0.0       --        --        3.8        0.0       --    
 Egypt          17.5      35.1       35.9    -50.2     -51.3       29.0       43.6    -33.4
 Gabon           0.0      37.4        0.0   -100.0        --       22.1        0.0       --
 Sudan           0.0       0.0        0.0       --        --        2.6        0.0       --
 Eq Guinea       0.0      51.6        0.0   -100.0        --       32.1        4.0    705.5
 Algeria         0.0       0.0        0.0       --        --        0.0        0.0       --
 Libya           0.0       0.0        0.0       --        --        0.0        0.0       --
 TOTAL         108.3     206.6      160.1    -47.6     -32.4      194.2      125.9     54.3
 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 TOTAL ALL    1235.4    1170.5    1214.71      5.5       1.7     1249.1     1024.6     21.9
 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
  NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of
day. 
 
 

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.