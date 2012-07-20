FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Reliance Q1 profit down 21 pct, beats forecast
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 20, 2012 / 12:36 PM / 5 years ago

India's Reliance Q1 profit down 21 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 20 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd posted its third consecutive drop in quarterly profit but beat street expectations as refining margins fell less than expected and treasury gains from its huge cash pile bolstered profits.

Net profit fell 21 percent to 44.73 billion rupees ($ 809 m illion) for the fiscal first quarter ended June from 56.61 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said on Friday.

The company posted a better-than-expected gross refining margin of $7.6 per barrel for the quarter.

Reliance, which operates the world’s biggest refining complex in western India, was expected to post a net profit of 43.6 billion rupees, according to a Reuters poll of brokerages.

Ahead of the results announcement, shares in Reliance ended d own 0 .7 percent at 722.65 rupees, in a weak Mumbai market .

$1 = 55.30 rupees Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.