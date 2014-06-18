India's Reliance says to invest $30 bln in three years

MUMBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd plans to invest more than 1.8 trillion rupees ($30.2 billion) across its businesses, including telecoms and oil and gas, over three years, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Wednesday.

Reliance, India’s third-largest company by market value, aims to start its fourth-generation (4G) telecommunications services next year, Ambani told the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting.

Last year, Ambani had said Reliance would invest more than 1.5 trillion rupees over three years.