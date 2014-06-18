FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Reliance says to invest $30 bln in three years
June 18, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

India's Reliance says to invest $30 bln in three years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd plans to invest more than 1.8 trillion rupees ($30.2 billion) across its businesses, including telecoms and oil and gas, over three years, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Wednesday.

Reliance, India’s third-largest company by market value, aims to start its fourth-generation (4G) telecommunications services next year, Ambani told the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting.

Last year, Ambani had said Reliance would invest more than 1.5 trillion rupees over three years.

$1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

