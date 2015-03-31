FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Reliance signs production sharing pact for offshore blocks in Myanmar
March 31, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 2 years ago

India's Reliance signs production sharing pact for offshore blocks in Myanmar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Indian oil and gas major Reliance Industries said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement with Myanmar for a production sharing contract for two offshore blocks.

Reliance will be the operator of the blocks with a 96 percent participating interest while United National Resources Development Services Co. Ltd, a Myanmar company, will hold the remaining stake.

Reliance said in a statement its participation was in line with its strategy to expand its international asset base by investing in attractive oil and gas destinations. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Mark Potter)

