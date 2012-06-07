FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
June 7, 2012 / 6:41 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-India's Reliance Retail sales seen at $7.4-$9 bln over 3-4 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects period in headline and text to 3-4 years)

MUMBAI, June 7 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries plans to achieve 400 billion to 500 billion rupees ($7.3 billion-$9 billion) in sales from its retail business in 3-4 years, Chairman Mukesh Ambani told shareholders on Thursday.

Reliance operates 1,300 stores under its retail business that sells consumer goods, including apparel, food and electronics. Reliance Retail is India’s second biggest retailer in the country after Future group that owns Big Bazaar and Pantaloon Retail.

In the year-ended March, Reliance Retail clocked sales of nearly 76 billion rupees. ($1 = 55.1 rupees) (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

