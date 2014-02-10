FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Reliance Communications names former Bharti exec as CEO
February 10, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

India's Reliance Communications names former Bharti exec as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd , India’s No.4 mobile phone carrier by customers and revenue, on Monday named Vinod Sawhny as its chief executive officer.

Reliance Communications, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, previously had chief executives for its wireless, enterprise and international business divisions, but no overall CEO.

Sawhny previously worked with India’s Bharti Group, which takes in top mobile phone operator Bharti Airtel Ltd, for more than a decade in various roles.

Gurdeep Singh, chief executive at Reliance Communications’ dominant wireless business unit, will also head satellite television and consumer broadband businesses in his new role as CEO of consumer business, Reliance Communications said in a statement.

Reliance Communications last Friday reported third-quarter results that missed expectations. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by David Holmes)

