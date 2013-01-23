FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Reliance Communications Q3 net falls more than expected
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 23, 2013 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

India's Reliance Communications Q3 net falls more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd , India’s No.3 mobile phone carrier by customers, reported a bigger-than-expected 44 percent drop in quarterly profit as its heavy debt load continued to weigh on earnings.

Consolidated net profit at the carrier, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, fell to 1.05 billion rupees ($20 million) for its fiscal third quarter ended December, from 1.86 billion rupees reported a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the company to report a net profit of 1.83 billion rupees, according the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 53.8150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Matt Driskill and Anurag Kotoky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.