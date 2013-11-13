FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Reliance Communications looking to hive off assets to cut debt
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

India Reliance Communications looking to hive off assets to cut debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Communications Ltd is in active discussions with a party to sell a stake in its international business that includes undersea cables, a senior company executive said.

It will also look to sell a stake in its satellite TV business to reduce its debt load, Gurdeep Singh, Reliance Communications’ Chief Executive for wireless business told Reuters.

“We are actively discussing with a partner or a party to hive off of the Globalcom business. We also will be actively looking to hive off our DTH business, which we do not consider to be a core business,” Singh said.

Singh also said Reliance Communications was talking to bankers to securitise the future proceeds from a network-sharing deal with a unit of Reliance Industries, which he expected to yield more than $1 billion. ($1 = 63.6375 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.