Reliance Industries' telecoms unit applies for new permit-source
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 22, 2013 / 2:48 PM / 4 years ago

Reliance Industries' telecoms unit applies for new permit-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd’s telecommunications unit has applied to the Indian government for a new telecommunications permit, a source with direct knowledge said on Thursday, which will enable the 4G airwave holder to offer voice services.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, which holds 4G radio airwaves for all of India, would have to pay about 16 billion rupees ($249 million) for the new Unified Licence, which allows carriers to offer all services under a single permit, according to guidelines published this week.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, which is yet to launch commercial services, had been widely expected to apply for the new licence.

The source declined to be named, because the information is not public yet. Reliance Industries, controlled by Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment. ($1 = 64.2900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Jane Baird)

