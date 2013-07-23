FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank gets no bids at special repo auction for mutual funds
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 23, 2013 / 11:45 AM / in 4 years

India cbank gets no bids at special repo auction for mutual funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said it did not receive any bids at its second consecutive special repo auction for mutual funds on Tuesday.

The central bank is offering the special repo facility at the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) interest rate of 10.25 percent.

Last week, the RBI had said it would offer a total of 250 billion rupees ($4.18 billion) to banks for funding mutual funds through a special repo window to meet their liquidity needs.

$1=59.8 rupees Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Jijo Jacob

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.