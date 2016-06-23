India's water reservoirs at 15 pct capacity in past week

NEW DELHI, June 23 (Reuters) - Water levels in India's main reservoirs were at 15 percent of their storage capacity in the week to June 23, down 12 percentage points from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

The latest levels were lower than the last 10 years' average of 20 percent, and unchanged from the previous week.

Monsoon rains, crucial for India's farm sector, arrived at India's southern Kerala coast on June 8, and have since progressed to cover almost the entire country.

Water levels in reservoirs are important primarily for irrigation during the summer and winter months and for hydropower generation. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Malini Menon)