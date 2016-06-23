FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
India's water reservoirs at 15 pct capacity in past week
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 23, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

India's water reservoirs at 15 pct capacity in past week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 23 (Reuters) - Water levels in India's main reservoirs were at 15 percent of their storage capacity in the week to June 23, down 12 percentage points from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

The latest levels were lower than the last 10 years' average of 20 percent, and unchanged from the previous week.

Monsoon rains, crucial for India's farm sector, arrived at India's southern Kerala coast on June 8, and have since progressed to cover almost the entire country.

Water levels in reservoirs are important primarily for irrigation during the summer and winter months and for hydropower generation. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.