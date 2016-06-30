FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

India's water reservoirs at 15 pct of capacity in past week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 30 (Reuters) - Water levels in India's main reservoirs were at 15 percent of their storage capacity in the week to June 30, down 17 percentage points from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

The latest levels were lower than the last 10 years' average of 22 percent, but remained unchanged compared with the previous week.

Monsoon arrived at India's southern Kerala coast on June 8, a day later than forecast, but the weather office expects rains to pick up in July.

Water levels in reservoirs are important primarily for irrigation during the summer and winter months, and for hydropower generation. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Malini Menon)

