India's water reservoirs at 29 pct capacity in past week
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
July 14, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

India's water reservoirs at 29 pct capacity in past week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 14 (Reuters) - Water levels in India’s main reservoirs were at 29 percent of their storage capacity in the week to July 14, down 6 percentage points from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

The latest levels matched the last 10 years’ average, but were 11 percent higher compared with the previous week.

Monsoon rains, crucial for India’s farm sector, covered the whole nation on Wednesday after arriving at the southern Kerala coast on June 8, a week later than usual.

Water levels in reservoirs are important primarily for irrigation during the summer and winter months, and for hydropower generation. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Malini Menon)

