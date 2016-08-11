FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's water reservoirs at 54 pct capacity in past week
August 11, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

India's water reservoirs at 54 pct capacity in past week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Water levels in India's main reservoirs were at 54 percent of their storage capacity in the week to Aug. 11, up 1 percentage point from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

The latest levels were lower than the last 10 years' average of 55 percent, but 9 percentage points higher compared with the previous week.

The weather office has retained its forecast for an above-average monsoon this year, boosting hopes of a rise in farm output and income after two years of drought.

Water levels in reservoirs are important primarily for irrigation during the summer and winter months, and for hydropower generation. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Malini Menon)

