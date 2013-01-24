FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart studying India's investment conditions: govt statement
January 24, 2013

Wal-Mart studying India's investment conditions: govt statement

NEW DELHI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc is studying the conditions attached to India’s decision to open its supermarket sector to foreign investors before finalizing a decision to invest, an Indian government statement said on Thursday.

India threw its doors open to foreign supermarket chains last year in the teeth of fierce domestic opposition, but attached strict conditions, including on sourcing, in the policy.

The CEO of Wal-Mart International, Doug McMillon, told Trade Minister Anand Sharma at a meeting in Davos that the firm was “excited about India” but studying the conditions before making an investment announcement, the statement said.

Sharma said the firm should not be “unduly concerned” about the prospect of a policy reversal.

