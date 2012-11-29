FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's parliament to vote on foreign supermarket investment
November 29, 2012 / 5:46 AM / in 5 years

India's parliament to vote on foreign supermarket investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - India’s parliament will hold a non-binding vote on one of the government’s flagship economic reforms, allowing foreign direct investment in supermarkets, the Speaker said on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear when parliament will hold the vote or whether it will be held only in the lower house, where the government could muster a majority. A vote in the upper house would be harder to win.

Although the vote is non-binding, a loss would be a symbolic blow to the authority of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s fragile minority government. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Ross Colvin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
