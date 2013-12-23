FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India raises natural rubber import duty by 50 pct
Sections
Featured
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 23, 2013 / 7:35 AM / 4 years ago

India raises natural rubber import duty by 50 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - India has raised import duties on natural rubber by 50 percent to curb rising imports that pushed local prices to their lowest in 3-1/2 years, the government said in a statement.

The government has fixed import duty at 30 rupees per kg, or 20 percent, whichever is lower, the statement said. India, the world’s fourth largest rubber producer, was earlier charging a duty of 20 rupees per kg, or 20 percent, whichever was lower.

Domestic rubber prices hit a 3-1/2-year low of 150 rupees per kg earlier this month as tyre makers trimmed purchases from local market due to higher imports.

Indian natural rubber imports in the first eight months of the financial year that started on April 1, 2013 were 53 percent higher on year at 237,723 tonnes.

The south Asian country imports natural rubber from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

The government said the higher import duty would support nearly 1.2 million farmers dependent on the crop for their livelihood. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.