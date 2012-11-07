UPDATE 1-India's natural rubber imports double in October

(Adds quotes, details)

By Rajendra Jadhav

MUMBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - India’s natural rubber imports more than doubled in October from last year’s level to 18,326 tonnes as tyre-makers took advantage of lower prices overseas than in domestic markets, the state-run Rubber Board said on Wednesday.

Imports in the first seven months of the financial year that started on April 1 amounted to 130,966 tonnes, up 31.3 percent compared with the same period a year ago, it said.

“Tyre companies have already signed import deals for November and December. At least 30,000 tonnes will arrive in these two months,” George Valy, president of Indian Rubber Dealers Federation, told Reuters.

The world’s fourth-biggest tyre producer imports natural rubber from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

India’s rubber imports could hit a record 22.5 percent of its total consumption in 2012/13 as a widening gap between local and overseas prices prompts tyre makers to bring in imports, even during the peak domestic production season.

The south Asian country’s production in October eased to 86,300 tonnes from 89,300 tonnes a year ago as heavy rainfall in the top-producing southern Kerala state discouraged tapping of trees, it said.

“Production in November will be higher than October. Currently weather is favourable for tapping,” Valy said.

Rubber production in India peaks during October-January and starts falling from February.

India’s natural rubber consumption in October climbed 8.5 percent on the year to 83,000 tonnes, the agency said. (editing by Jane Baird)