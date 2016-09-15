FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Indian rupee falls report of ministry call for weaker rupee; finmin denies
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

Indian rupee falls report of ministry call for weaker rupee; finmin denies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee fell below 67 to the dollar on Thursday after a television channel reported that the commerce ministry will propose a devaluation in the unit to the government to promote dwindling exports.

The finance ministry denied that the government was discussing a possible devaluation of the rupee, whose floating exchange rate is managed by the Reserve Bank of India.

The rupee fell to 67.0750 from 66.83 before CNBC-TV18 flashed the news and then recovered to 66.9300 on other media reports that there was no decision to propose for a weaker unit. The Indian rupee had closed at 66.8875/8975 to the dollar on Wednesday. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.