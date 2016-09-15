FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's commerce minister: didn't tell reporter I want devaluation
September 15, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

India's commerce minister: didn't tell reporter I want devaluation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - India's government sent mixed messages on Thursday whether it wanted a weaker rupee, with Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying she had not told a reporter the government was discussing a devaluation but stopping short of an outright denial.

"I had no conversation on devaluation of any currency with any news correspondent. Any quotes/mentions referring to me on this topic baseless," Sitharaman said in a tweet in response to reports that her department had called for a devaluation.

The finance ministry, which has a far more central role in economic policy, denied that any discussion on a devaluation had taken place. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

