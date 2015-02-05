FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's jr finance minister says concerned about rupee's appreciation
February 5, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

India's jr finance minister says concerned about rupee's appreciation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - India’s junior finance minister on Thursday expressed concern about the rupee’s appreciation against all major currencies, except the U.S. dollar.

“As of now, we do have to find a zone for the rupee that prevents obviously inflation, etc., in India - which is one of the things that we are concerned about - but at the same time (it) doesn’t push out of the zone of competitiveness,” Jayant Sinha told foreign investors on Bloomberg TV.

Sinha added that the rupee’s 60-65 level against the dollar is a “good zone to be in”. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)

