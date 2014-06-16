FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2014 / 4:11 AM / 3 years ago

Indian rupee hits over one-month low as oil prices surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee weakened to 60 to a dollar on Monday, its lowest in more than a month, as strong demand for the greenback from oil marketing companies weighed after global crude prices surged to nine-month highs on Friday.

At 0404 GMT, the rupee was at 59.9850/9900 after hitting 60.00, a level last seen on May 12. The pair had closed at 59.76/77 on Friday.

Traders expect the rupee to weaken further during the session as concerns persisted that an insurgency in Iraq could disrupt oil exports from the second-largest OPEC producer. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

