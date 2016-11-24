* Rupee hits record low of 68.86; last at 68.81
* Surpasses previous low of 68.85 hit in Aug 2013
* Dollar rally, demonetisation drive hit rupee
* But India seen better placed to withstand outflows
By Savio Shetty and Rafael Nam
MUMBAI, Nov 24 The Indian rupee fell to a record
low of 68.86 on Thursday, pressured by a rallying U.S. dollar,
capital outflows from emerging markets, and worries about the
country's demonetisation drive.
Despite repeated interventions by the central bank to slow
the slide, the rupee breached its previous low of 68.85 to the
dollar set in August 2013, when the country was mired in its
worst currency crisis in more than two decades.
The Reserve Bank of India intervened again in the afternoon,
after spending around $500 million in the morning, but the rupee
was able to claw back only a fraction of its losses.
It was trading at 68.82 as of 0826 GMT, down about 0.4
percent on the day.
The rupee has fallen around 3 percent so far this month, its
biggest fall against the dollar since August 2015, though it has
fared better than many other emerging market currencies since
Donald Trump's shock win in the U.S. presidential election.
Analyst said they expected the rupee to remain under
pressure, with the RBI continuing to intervene to smoothen
volatility but without defending a specific level.
"It is frankly difficult to say where the rupee will be in
the near-term," said Pramod Patil, Vice President, Global
Markets at United Overseas Bank.
"We will have to wait and watch Trump's actions once he is
in the White House, only then will we have some certainty."
In 2013, pressure on the current account triggered heavy
rupee selling, but this time India is seen as being far better
positioned to resist outflows from investors attracted by higher
U.S. interest rates.
Expectations that President-elect Trump will pursue an
expansionary fiscal policy that will drive inflation higher and
lead to higher U.S. interest rates are behind rising U.S. yields
that have attracted investors to the dollar.
Since the U.S. election on Nov. 8, foreign investors have
sold a net $1.59 billion from equity markets and $2.02 billion
in debt.
Although foreign investors are pulling money away from
India's capital markets, analysts say its strong economic growth
should lend some support to the currency. Foreign exchange
reserves also are at a near record high and inflation remains
low.
MODI'S GAMBLE
There are worries, however, that Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's shock move this month to ditch higher-denominated
banknotes could dent growth.
The move, announced on the eve of U.S. elections, has
sparked widespread frustration among Indians struggling to get
new notes, and is expected to dent the consumer demand that
powers the economy.
India is also still seeing outflows tied to the redemptions
of dollar deposits, expected to total around $28 billion, that
were raised from Indians living abroad to help pull the rupee
out its crisis three years ago.
The fall in the rupee could provide a test of leadership for
RBI Governor Urjit Patel, who as deputy to predecessor Raghuram
Rajan helped steer the country away from the depths of the 2013
crisis through actions such as the deposit scheme.
Over the past several years, the RBI has steadily
accumulated foreign exchange reserves, which hit a record high
of $371.99 billion at the end of September.
The government has also taken strong action to keep its
fiscal and current account deficits under control, including by
keeping a lid on spending and curbing imports of gold.
