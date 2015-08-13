Rupee falls to 65 level; RBI seen intervening

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The rupee on Thursday fell slightly below the 65 level to the dollar, breaching the level for the first time since September 2013, as it continued to reel after China devalued the yuan earlier this week.

Traders said the Reserve Bank of India had likely sold dollars at around the 65 level to slow the rupee’s falls.

The rupee was trading at 64.92 to the dollar from Wednesday’s close of 64.77/78. It had earlier fallen to as low as 65.0050 to the dollar, its weakest since September 2013, when the currency was mired in its worst turmoil since 1991.