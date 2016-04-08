FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's FX reserves surge to record high of $360 bln
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 8, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

India's FX reserves surge to record high of $360 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 8 (Reuters) - India’s foreign exchange reserves swelled to a record high of $360 billion for the week ended April 1, largely on account of the central bank’s dollar purchases to rein in the rupee’s strength as foreign funds poured into Indian financial markets, analysts said.

Foreign investors added Indian debt and equities worth $3.7 billion in March, the highest in a year, after being net sellers in the previous two months. For the week, FX reserves were up $4 billion, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed.

The surge is a stark turnaround from 2013 when the country’s current account gap hit a record high due to outflows on expectations the U.S. Fed would rein in its stimulus programme.

The RBI would also likely beef up its reserves chest ahead of the maturity of its concessional swap facility to get foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR (B) deposits worth around $30 billion in October-November, analysts said.

“We have plenty of reserves to ensure that there is no undue volatility,” RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan told analysts during a teleconference after the central bank cut the key policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent earlier this week.

“We are preparing for the worst,” Rajan had said.

The RBI has been regularly buying dollars since last week to stem the rupee’s gains even as the currency continues to strengthen, hitting a more than four-month high of 66.07 against the dollar on Tuesday.

“In the wake of modest current account gap and healthy appetite for India, capital flows are likely to remain strong and this would prompt RBI to continue intervening to absorb dollars and build reserves,” said Shubhada Rao, chief economist, Yes Bank in Mumbai.

India’s balance of payments swung to a surplus in October-December, marking a modest upturn in its financial position that analysts believe may prove resistant to global economic fragility. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.