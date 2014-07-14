India's REC raises 15.15 bln rupees via 7-yr bonds-sources

MUMBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - India’s Rural Electrification Corp (REC), a state-run power sector lender, raised 15.15 billion rupees ($252.25 million) via 7-year bonds at 9.40 percent, three sources familiar with the deal said on Monday.

REC was earlier looking to raise about 5 billion rupees with a greenshoe option but closed the deal at 15.15 billion rupees, which was well above market expectations, the sources added. ($1 = 60.0600 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)