FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's REC raises 15.15 bln rupees via 7-yr bonds-sources
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 14, 2014 / 8:53 AM / 3 years ago

India's REC raises 15.15 bln rupees via 7-yr bonds-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - India’s Rural Electrification Corp (REC), a state-run power sector lender, raised 15.15 billion rupees ($252.25 million) via 7-year bonds at 9.40 percent, three sources familiar with the deal said on Monday.

REC was earlier looking to raise about 5 billion rupees with a greenshoe option but closed the deal at 15.15 billion rupees, which was well above market expectations, the sources added. ($1 = 60.0600 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.