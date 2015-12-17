FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India clears purchase of Russian air defence systems - sources
#India Top News
December 17, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

India clears purchase of Russian air defence systems - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry November 26, 2015, shows a Russian S-400 defense missile system deployed at Hmeymim airbase in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Defence Acquisition Council has cleared the purchase of five S-400 air defence systems from Russia, two defence ministry sources said on Thursday.

One of the sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the deal is expected to cost around 300 billion rupees ($4.52 billion) but that the final price tag would be negotiated during the procurement process.

India’s air defences are old and outdated and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who heads to Moscow later this month to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, is keen to modernise the country’s defences against airborne attacks.

($1 = 66.4225 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

