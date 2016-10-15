FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 15, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 10 months ago

RPT-Russia's Rosneft, partners to invest around $12.9 bln in India's Essar Oil -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without changes)

GOA, India, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A group led by Russian oil major Rosneft will invest around $12.9 billion in India's Essar Oil, Chief Executive Igor Sechin told reporters on Saturday.

Sechin said a refinery and port owned by the Indian firm were worth around $10 billion and $2.9 billion respectively.

India and Russia signed a deal on Saturday to pave the way for a group led by Rosneft to acquire Essar.

Officials from Russian lender VTB, which is giving Essar $3.9 billion in credit for debt reconstruction, said Rosneft would pay around $3.5 billion for its stake in Essar, the same amount as European trader Trafigura and Russian fund UCP.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Heavens

