India, Russia in deal paving way for Rosneft-led group to acquire Essar Oil
GOA, India Oct 15 A group led by Russian oil major Rosneft will invest around $12.9 billion in India's Essar Oil, Chief Executive Igor Sechin told reporters on Saturday.
Sechin said a refinery and port owned by the Indian firm were worth around $10 billion and $2.9 billion respectively.
Officials from Russian lender VTB, which is giving Essar $3.9 billion in credit for debt reconstruction, said Rosneft would pay around $3.5 billion for its stake in Essar, the same amount as European trader Trafigura and Russian fund UCP.
BANGKOK, Oct 15 The head of Thailand's royal advisory council will stand in as regent while the country grieves over the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and awaits for his son to formally succeed him, the government said.