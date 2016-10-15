(Repeats without changes)

GOA, India Oct 15 A group led by Russian oil major Rosneft will invest around $12.9 billion in India's Essar Oil, Chief Executive Igor Sechin told reporters on Saturday.

Sechin said a refinery and port owned by the Indian firm were worth around $10 billion and $2.9 billion respectively.

India and Russia signed a deal on Saturday to pave the way for a group led by Rosneft to acquire Essar.

Officials from Russian lender VTB, which is giving Essar $3.9 billion in credit for debt reconstruction, said Rosneft would pay around $3.5 billion for its stake in Essar, the same amount as European trader Trafigura and Russian fund UCP.

