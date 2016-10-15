FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
October 15, 2016 / 8:35 AM / 10 months ago

India, Russia set up joint venture to build helicopters in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - India and Russia announced a joint venture to build Russian Kamov helicopters in India after summit talks on Saturday between President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indian military officials have said the plan is to build at least 200 helicopters the defence forces need, and is part of Modi's drive to build a defence industrial base in India.

The two sides signed the pact in India's seaside resort of Goa, on the sidelines of a BRICS summit of emerging nations. (Reporting by Doug Busvine; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
