NEW DELHI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), a sovereign wealth fund, and Indian lender State Bank of India will jointly invest up to $2 billion to promote trade and economic cooperation projects, the Russian fund said in a statement on Monday.

The agreement was signed as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to India. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by John Chalmers)