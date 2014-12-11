FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Daimler
December 11, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

Russia agrees with India to construct 12 nuclear reactors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s state-owned Rosatom said it would supply 12 nuclear energy reactors for India over 20 years, under an agreement aimed at boosting nuclear energy cooperation signed by the two countries during a summit in New Delhi on Thursday.

A 1,000-megawatt reactor is operating at the Russian-built Kudankulam power station in India’s Tamil Nadu province, with a second due to come onstream in 2015.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had been pushing for Rosatom to increase the number of reactors it could supply to as many as 25.

Indian officials say that a total of six reactors will be built at Kudankulam, with a further six to follow at a site that has not yet been determined.

Reporting by John Chalmers; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
