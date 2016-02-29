FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IOC buys Russian Urals crude in rare tender - sources
February 29, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

IOC buys Russian Urals crude in rare tender - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A technician opens a pressure gas valve inside the Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) group gathering station on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp has bought 1 million barrels of March-loading Urals crude via a tender, the country’s first purchase of the Russian grade in a year, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

Refinery maintenance in Europe has led to an increase in Urals supply and made it economical for the grade to be sold to Asia, traders said.

The cargo, to be loaded on March 17-22, was sold by Lukoil’s trading arm Litasco at a discount to dated Brent of about $2 a barrel, a third source said.

IOC bought a Urals cargo in April last year for processing at its Panipat refinery in northern India.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi, Olga Yagova in Moscow and Florence Tan in Singapore; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
