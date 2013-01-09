FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Supreme Court rejects Sahara's review plea
January 9, 2013 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

India Supreme Court rejects Sahara's review plea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by the Sahara conglomerate seeking a review of the court’s order last year to repay billions of dollars it raised from small investors by selling outlawed bonds, according to an order posted on the court’s website.

A spokesman for Sahara, one of India’s biggest business groups and a household name through its sponsorship of the national cricket team, was not immediately available for a comment.

For previous Reuters stories on the case, see and (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Mark Potter)

