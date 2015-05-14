FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India top court delays decision on jailed Sahara chief
May 14, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

India top court delays decision on jailed Sahara chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 14 (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court on Thursday deferred a decision on conglomerate Sahara’s bid for bail for its jailed boss in a long-running dispute over illegal bonds.

It gave no date for a decision.

Subrata Roy has been held in jail for more than a year, after Sahara failed to comply with a court order to refund money it had raised from millions of small investors by selling bonds that were later ruled to be illegal.

A lawyer for the group said last week Sahara had agreed to pay the full $1.6 billion the court had asked for to release Roy on bail, but the group has yet to publicly outline that plan. (Reporting by Aditi Shah and Suchitra Mohanty; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)

