India's supreme court grants conditional bail to Sahara chief

NEW DELHI, March 26 (Reuters) - India’s supreme court on Wednesday agreed to release on bail the head of the Sahara conglomerate, after setting certain conditions.

The court asked Sahara to deposit 50 billion rupees ($826.7 million) to the securities regulator as well as provide bank guarantees for another 50 billion rupees.

Sahara Chairman Subrata Roy, 65, was arrested on Feb. 28 after failing to appear at a contempt hearing in a long-running legal battle between the group and the Indian securities regulator over refund of billions of dollars to investors in outlawed bonds.

He had been held in a Delhi jail since March 4. (Reporting by suchitra Mohanty; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)