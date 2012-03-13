FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-India SAIL sees 50 pct jump in FY13 coking coal import
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 13, 2012 / 6:51 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-India SAIL sees 50 pct jump in FY13 coking coal import

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote, details)

NEW DELHI, March 13 (Reuters) - State-run Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), with an annual capacity of about 14 million tonnes, expects a 50 percent jump in coking coal imports to 18-19 million tonnes in the next fiscal year starting in April to keep up with the expansion.

“Next year, we will start two new blasts furnaces because of which coking coal imports will go up to 18-19 million tonnes next (2012/13) year,” said Chairman C.S. Verma.

He said the company’s capital expenditure will increase 16 percent to 145 billion rupees in 2012/13.

The Indian steel sector’s coking coal demand is seen trebling to 90 million tonnes by 2020. The sector imports about 30 million tonnes of coking coal mostly from Australia.

SAIL is the largest steel producer in India, but lags Tata Steel’s global capacity of about 28 million tonnes. (Reporting by Krittivas Mukherjee and Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.