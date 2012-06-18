Saint Gobain Sekurit India delisting falls short

MUMBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Automotive glass maker Saint Gobain Sekurit India Ltd, majority owned by French building materials company Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, failed to complete its voluntary delisting from the Bombay Stock Exchange, its adviser said in a stock exchange announcement on Monday.

Saint Gobain Sekurit received 4.9 million shares, about a third of the shares needed to be submitted by shareholders to complete the delisting process and will remain listed, JM Financial said.

Its French parent owned 86 percent of the Indian unit as of the end of 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Under rules announced in June 2010, controlling shareholders in Indian companies cannot hold more than 75 percent of the company’s shares, which is expected to spur a wave of controlling shareholders either selling part of their stakes or taking their companies private.

Companies were given three years to meet the new free-float requirement.