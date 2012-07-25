India's SBI tightens guidance for $1 bln dollar bond sale

MUMBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - State Bank of India set final guidance for its 5-year dollar bond issue at around 380 basis points over US Treasuries, tighter than its initial guidance of 400 bps, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The lender is planning to raise $1 billion or more, with pricing expected later on Wednesday, said the sources.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UBS are the arrangers for the bond sale.