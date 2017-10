MUMBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - State Bank of India launched a five-year dollar bond sale with initial guidance of around 400 basis points over Treasuries and will aim to raise between $1-2 billion, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UBS are the arrangers for the bond sale. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)