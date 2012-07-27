FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
State Bank of India's asset quality improving-chairman
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 27, 2012 / 9:33 AM / 5 years ago

State Bank of India's asset quality improving-chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - State Bank of India’s asset quality is improving compared to last year, Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said on the sidelines of a news conference after announcing its $1.25 billion bond issue.

He did not give any further details citing a silent period ahead of the earnings.

India’s biggest lender will post April-June quarterly results on Aug. 8, Chaudhuri added.

The comments came after SBI shares slumped as much as 3.8 percent on Friday as a rise in non-performing assets at Punjab National Bank and Union Bank sparked concerns about asset quality in the government-run banking sector.

Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Rafael Nam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.