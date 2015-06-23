FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian regulator approves trading platform for start-ups
June 23, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Indian regulator approves trading platform for start-ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - India’s capital market regulator Chairman U.K. Sinha said on Tuesday it would set up a new alternative trading platform for internet start-ups, relaxing key requirements as widely expected in an effort to encourage these companies to list at home.

Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) Sinha said at a news conference that some of the relaxed requirements included reducing the lock-in period for investors in start-ups to six months compared with three years for regular initial public offerings.

Disclosure norms for start-ups listing in the alternative trading platform would also be diluted, Sinha told reporters after the regulator’s quarterly board meeting.

The rules come after SEBI had issued draft guidelines for start-up listings in March.

Reporting by Aman Shah, Rafael Nam, and Swati Bhat; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
