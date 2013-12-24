FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India says new foreign investment rules will maintain FII tax sops
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 24, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

India says new foreign investment rules will maintain FII tax sops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Foreign portfolio investors in India would be subject to the same tax treatment as foreign institutional investors, the country’s market regulator clarified on Tuesday.

India had approved new rules in October aimed at streamlining the registration process for foreign investors according to which overseas investors will be classified into a newly created foreign portfolio investors category as long as their equity stake in a company does not exceed 10 percent.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said it had received approvals from the Department of Economic Affairs and the tax department to extend the same tax benefits to the new class of investors.

SEBI also approved rules announced earlier this year that will allow companies to issue debt through a shelf filing, along with regulations empowering it to monitor investors’ call records and conduct searches at companies suspected of wrongdoing.

The approvals came after SEBI’s last board meeting for the year.

The regulator also revised rules that mandated companies to get their initial public offerings graded by a credit rating agency before going to the market.

Investment bankers had opposed the rules that came in three years back, partially blaming the stringent requirement for the dormant IPO market.

SEBI said IPO grading would be voluntary. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.