India renews market regulator Sinha's term for 2 years
February 6, 2014 / 1:06 PM / 4 years ago

India renews market regulator Sinha's term for 2 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - India’s finance ministry has extended Upendra Kumar Sinha’s tenure as head of the country’s securities regulator by two years, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

“Sinha has been given two years’ extension,” a senior finance ministry official told Reuters.

Another senior finance ministry official separately confirmed the extension for Sinha.

The extension gives the career bureaucrat more time to continue pursuing reforms aimed at bringing more transparency to stock markets.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Writing by Himank Sharma in MUMBAI; Editing by Rafael Nam

