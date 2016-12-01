FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Bourses must allow co-location connectivity between exchanges - SEBI
December 1, 2016 / 1:56 PM / 9 months ago

Bourses must allow co-location connectivity between exchanges - SEBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - India's capital markets regulator on Thursday said bourses must allow connectivity between co-location servers of brokers housed in different exchanges.

Amending the rules governing co-location facilities, or servers placed near exchanges to maximise trading speed, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said bourses must 'ensure complete control and jurisdiction' over their co-location facility.

They should also submit a quarterly compliance reporting regarding any outsourcing services, the market regulator said.

The exchanges must offer 'direct connectivity between servers of a stock broker placed in co-location facility of a recognised stock exchange and servers of the same stock broker placed in co-location facility of a different recognised stock exchanges,' SEBI said.

It added exchanges will also need to implement these changes within a month.

For statement: bit.ly/2gbnTBP

Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Vyas Mohan

