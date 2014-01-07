FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India regulator: securitised debt must be settled via clearing houses
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 7, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

India regulator: securitised debt must be settled via clearing houses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - India’s market regulator on Tuesday asked investors to settle over-the-counter trades in securitised debt through registered clearing houses, expanding regulatory oversight over a more opaque segment of markets.

India already mandates that government bonds and corporate debt be settled through clearing houses.

Investors including domestic mutual funds and foreign institutional investors will also have to start reporting trades in securitised debt to exchanges within 15 minutes of the execution from April 1, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a circular.

In August last year, the Reserve Bank had asked all entities it regulates to report their secondary market over-the-counter trades in securitised debt products within 15 minutes of the trade on the reporting platform.

For the full circular, click (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.