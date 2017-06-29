MUMBAI, June 29 Indian mutual funds need to
improve their due diligence before investing in corporate bonds
and not rely only on credit ratings given rising concerns about
potential defaults, the chairman of the country's capital
markets regulator said on Thursday.
The warning by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)
Chairman Ajay Tyagi comes as several companies, including Amtek
Auto, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Ballarpur
Industries, have defaulted on their debt coupon
payments over the past few years.
"Mutual funds need to further strengthen their own due
diligence and evaluation mechanism and not only depend on credit
rating agencies," Tyagi said in a speech at a mutual funds
conference.
Tyagi also said large institutional investors needed to be
more "actively involved" in monitoring corporate governance at
companies, an issue in the limelight after tussles between Tata
Group and ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry.
Management at Infosys Ltd has also engaged in a
public spat with founders over a range of issues, including
remuneration for executives.
Tyagi also reiterated the need for asset managers to
consolidate schemes saying the launch of too many funds was
creating confusing.
