a year ago
India's SEBI relaxes debt fund exposure limit for housing finance companies
August 10, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

India's SEBI relaxes debt fund exposure limit for housing finance companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - India's capital market regulator has relaxed exposure norms for debt mutual funds investing in housing finance companies for better supply of funds to the low-cost housing sector.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India said on Wednesday that debt mutual funds can now invest an additional 10 percent in housing finance companies above the 25 percent sectoral limit.

SEBI had earlier allowed a 5 percent additional limit for housing finance companies.

For the full release see: bit.ly/2b2YUyn (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Suvashree Dey Choudhury in Mumbai)

