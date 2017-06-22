MUMBAI, June 22 Indian market regulator the
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday
proposed to more clearly segregate entities advising on
investment products from those selling them in an effort to
prevent conflicts of interest.
Under current rules, companies are allowed both to advise
and sell mutual funds or other investment products only through
"separately identifiable departments or divisions", which must
maintain an "arms-length relationship" between the two
functions.
Fees charged for each service must also be clearly
separated.
But the SEBI on Thursday sought to make that separation more
clear, proposing that companies would no longer be able to offer
both advisory and distribution services unless they were split
into separate subsidiaries, proposing that the division be
completed within six months.
The SEBI also said those providing investment advice must
have proper permission from regulators of the products about
which they give advice.
The SEBI oversees equities, corporate bonds, and mutual
funds, while the central bank oversees trading of currencies and
government bonds.
"To prevent the conflict of interest that exists between
advising of investment products and selling of investment
products by the same entity/person, there should be clear
segregation between these two activities," the SEBI said in a
draft proposal.
The regulator also said mutual fund distributors -
third-party companies hired by asset managers to sell investment
products to retail investors - would not be able to offer
investment advice beyond explaining the characteristics and
"suitability" of schemes.
Over the past several years, the SEBI has sought to tighten
supervision of the mutual fund industry after the sector
suffered from frequent accusations that distributors and asset
managers were colluding to sell specific schemes, regardless of
whether they actually suited retail investors' needs.
The SEBI said market participants needed to submit their
responses to the proposals by July 14.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Rafael Nam)